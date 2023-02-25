New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Ponchatoula, Louisiana
Ponchatoula, LA, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of Bedico Storage Annex is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Ponchatoula. The facility is located at 27455 Louisiana 22 Ponchatoula, LA 70454. This facility is comprised of 259 units totaling 44,590 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure non-climate and parking unit options to the local communities of Ponchatoula, Madisonville, and Covington.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 1/18/2023.
If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by the main office at 2425 Florida St. Mandeville, LA 70448 or contact their office at (985) 792 7565 or visit online at www.bedicolastorage.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN, and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com.
Contact
Jasmin Jones
jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
