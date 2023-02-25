New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Pflugerville, Texas
Pflugerville, TX, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of My Attic Storage is bringing a new brand and professional self-storage management to the city of Pflugerville. The facility is located at 1602 West Pecan Street Pflugerville, TX 78660 was rebranded to My Place Self Storage. This facility is comprised of 547 units totaling 75,282 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled, and non-climate unit options to the local communities of Spring Hill, Brookhollow, Hillside Springs, and Wells Point.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 1/10/2023.
If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 1602 West Pecan Street Pflugerville, TX 78660, contact their office at (512) 990-0733, or visit online at myplacepflugerville.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN, and, regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com.
Contact
Jasmin Jones
jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
