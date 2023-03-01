Author Mike Gonzalez’s New Book, "PC Christian: Study Guide," is Designed to Accompany and Enhance the Study of the Parent Book, "PC Christian"
Recent release “PC Christian: Study Guide,” from Covenant Books author Mike Gonzalez, is meant to be used to facilitate a Bible study by reading a chapter each week and completing each lesson for that chapter.
Norton, OH, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mike Gonzalez, a conservative evangelical Christian devoted to living a solid Christian life, has completed his new book, “PC Christian: Study Guide”: a useful study guide that has been designed to begin each week’s study in a large group and discuss the “Large Group Discussion” questions and then break up into smaller groups to discuss the more personal “Small Group Discussion” questions designed to help readers examine themselves in how they think and how they can change to grow and mature ultimately giving glory to God.
Author Mike Gonzalez has studied the Bible for over twenty-nine years. He is an adult Bible study teacher and has been involved in various church ministries including short-term missions. He is also a children’s Sunday school teacher and an orchestra and men’s committee member, among others. He desires to help people grow in their walk with the Lord and become servants of Jesus and to glorify Him.
Gonzalez has consulted in the technology world for over forty years with over fifty companies. He loves the United States of America, his family, and chocolate, but mostly he loves his relationship with Jesus and serving Him. He is an entrepreneur and critical thinker.
Gonzalez writes, “The book and this study guide are designed to make you think deeper and focus on what God teaches us through the Bible, removing what we’ve heard in our everyday lives that form our mind-sets in politically correct ways. If you’ve never had a personal relationship and have received Jesus as payment for your sins as the only way to spend eternity in heaven, go through the study anyway and sincerely review the last chapter of the book and the questions in this guide. May God bless your study. Our prayers are that you grow and learn from this book only to the glory of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mike Gonzalez’s new book can also be used on an individual basis to facilitate devotion or study time.
Readers can purchase “PC Christian: Study Guide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
