Author Henry Kruse Jr.’s New Book, "Stanley Searches for God," is an Impactful Children’s Story That Explores the True Meaning of Faith and Believing in God
Recent release “Stanley Searches for God,” from Covenant Books author Henry Kruse Jr., introduces Stanley, who is determined to prove to himself once and for all that God exists. The only way he will believe in His existence is to see God.
Roanoke, VA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henry Kruse Jr. has completed his new book, “Stanley Searches for God”: a compelling children’s book that follows Stanley as he searches the whole world asking those whom he thinks should know where God can be found. Stanley receives an answer from an unexpected source. A wonderful and thrilling adventure awaits Stanley. Will he take advantage of it?
Author Henry Kruse Jr. is husband to Linda, father to four sons, grandfather to eight grandchildren, and an Air Force veteran. Growing up in a religious family, he faithfully attended church each Sunday and was devoted to the church’s teachings. But at the age of fifty-five, he encountered Jesus and was baptized, and his whole life was radically changed. Henry loves a good discussion, reading, teaching, and bringing someone into contact with the truth of God’s Word. “Stanley Searches for God” is his first children’s book.
Henry Kruse Jr. begins, “Ever since Stanley was born, he was very inquisitive. The very first word Stanley uttered was ‘Why?’ He wanted to know everything there was to know about everything, which was impossible. As he became older, this caused him much frustration, until his parents sat him down and explained to him that everything had a time and that when he went to school, he would learn more and more each year and by the time he finished college, most of his questions would be answered. ‘But, Stanley,’ his father said to him, ‘not all your questions will be answered. There will come a time that you will have to just accept things as they are.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Henry Kruse Jr.’s new book invites young readers and listeners to discover whether Stanley will finally see God.
Readers can purchase “Stanley Searches for God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
