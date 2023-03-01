Author James Earl Parker’s New Book "Ambushed!" is an Eye-Opening Discussion on Growing Old While Continuing to Live While Avoiding the Pitfalls That Old Age Often Holds
Recent release “Ambushed! By Old Age - Growing Old Versus Getting Old,” from Covenant Books author James Earl Parker, is a remarkable guide to help readers view aging in a new light. Parker shares his experiences to provide the tools necessary for one to age with the purpose and health that will allow one's life to continue unimpeded in old age.
Baton Rouge, LA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Earl Parker, who began preaching at the age of sixteen and went on to become a pastor to churches in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, has completed his new book, “Ambushed! By Old Age - Growing Old Versus Getting Old”: a fascinating exploration of how one can approach the aging process in a way that promotes active and purposeful living.
“'Help! I’ve been ambushed by old age, and I don’t know what to do. My gait has slowed, my girth has expanded, and my get-up-and-go has run out of gas!'” writes Parker. “Such is the sentiment of many older adults who realize that their seventy-year warranty (Psalm 90:10) is running out and they face a future of concerns and uncertainties.
“Getting old and growing old are not the same. To get old, simply do nothing. The clock and the calendar will do all the work for you. But to grow old while maintaining and mastering a plan for ongoing purposefulness is a pursuit many have chosen to follow.
“Here is a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of the aging process. We all must die, but we should seek ways to live well even in our waning years. A myriad of ways as to how to accomplish that goal are available to us, some of which are presented here.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Earl Parker’s new book will aid readers in preparing for the inevitable process of growing old and help them rethink the way they view aging.
Readers can purchase “Ambushed! By Old Age - Growing Old Versus Getting Old” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
