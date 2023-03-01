Author James Earl Parker’s New Book "Ambushed!" is an Eye-Opening Discussion on Growing Old While Continuing to Live While Avoiding the Pitfalls That Old Age Often Holds

Recent release “Ambushed! By Old Age - Growing Old Versus Getting Old,” from Covenant Books author James Earl Parker, is a remarkable guide to help readers view aging in a new light. Parker shares his experiences to provide the tools necessary for one to age with the purpose and health that will allow one's life to continue unimpeded in old age.