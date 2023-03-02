Margaret Pogin’s New Book, "Faith Hope and... Joy! The Weapons on Our Belt of Truth," is an Inspirational Selection of Stories from the Author’s Walk with God
Recent release “Faith Hope and... Joy! The Weapons on Our Belt of Truth,” from Covenant Books author Margaret Pogin, is an honest collection of writings showing that God is always looking out for those who are seeking guidance.
Ft. Myers, FL, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Pogin, former Ladies Ministry leader, grandmother, mother, and wife has completed her new book, “Faith Hope and... Joy! The Weapons on Our Belt of Truth”: an account of the author’s experience with God and what can be learned from faith.
“This book was birthed out of Margaret’s experiences while she and her husband were preaching to the persecuted church in a nation hostile to Christianity. God’s deep desire to encourage His people to keep going and growing gave her a burden to share the lessons learned in her trials of life. God reminded her through Scriptures we have many weapons to fight the enemy of our souls and call on the army of God for protection,” writes author Margaret Pogin.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret Pogin’s new book brings readers into her relationship with God and how it shaped her life. She shows readers that whatever the circumstances God is there to help. She breaks down the weapons that God has provided and guides readers through the scriptures to show how they can be used. She believes these weapons are proof that God loves and protects all.
Pogin uses her real-life experiences to show readers that God is always around. Pogin’s walk with God has been long and she hopes to be able to being some of the wisdom she’s learned to all readers.
Pogin writes, “Whether fighting for yourself, your family, church, city, country, business, or the kingdom of God, Margaret’s message is meant to encourage those who are discouraged in the fight. If we do not quit, we ultimately win over Satan. That is written in the Word.”
Readers can purchase “Faith Hope and... Joy! The Weapons on Our Belt of Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
