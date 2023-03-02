Pastor David Earl Anderson’s Newly Released "The X Father" is an Engaging Memoir That Takes Readers Through a Profound Journey of Spiritual Discovery
“The X Father,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor David Earl Anderson, is a heartfelt tale of seeking connection and a father’s guidance as readers witness a journey from dangerous streets and incarceration to becoming a leader within the church.
Charlotte, NC, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The X Father”: an emotionally charged story of finding comfort through determined faith. “The X Father” is the creation of published author Pastor David Earl Anderson.
Pastor Anderson shares, “This is a captivating story about a fatherless young man who had to overcome a hard life while living with a broken heart throughout his youthful years. His life seemed as if he would not make it past the age of twenty. As you place yourself in the pages of his true story, it may become gut-wrenching and realistic to you, the reader.
This young man was not cut out for this life, but the cloth was cut to be placed on his life for a reason. You’ll find out the reason as you comb through the pages of this intense story of one’s true encounter with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
His story is unique and different, though it could reach the hearts of millions of people across the globe due to their lack of a father. This young man spent all his youthful years searching for his biological father while God the Father was looking after him the whole time.
Watch how the Lord intercedes on his behalf to form him into a prominent biblical teacher who also pastors God’s church.
His life could be mind-boggling at times, but going from the pit to the palace is a journey within itself.
A life of fear and abandonment can create a displeasure of life. God’s timetable was perfect in his life because He saved him in the nick of time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor David Earl Anderson’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves looking for a father figure in all the wrong places.
Pastor Anderson shares in hope of bringing others to God through his open discussion of deeply personal lessons of faith.
Consumers can purchase “The X Father” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The X Father”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
