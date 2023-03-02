Steve Saintus’s Newly Released "My Life My Pain: The Message" is a Passionate Memoir That Provides a Message of Faith
“My Life My Pain: The Message,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Saintus, is an engaging look into the author’s personal journey through breaking family tradition, assassination attempts, and finding strength through God’s word that will shock and inspire.
Kennesaw, GA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Life My Pain: The Message”: a fascinating story of overcoming challenges and pursuing God’s plan. “My Life My Pain: The Message” is the creation of published author Steve Saintus, a dedicated husband and father who was born and raised in Haiti.
Saintus shares, “'My Life, My Pain' was meant to be strictly an autobiography about personal struggles and triumphs of a young man who broke his family dynasty of voodoo priests to become a Christian. From his voodoo priest father who tried to kill him and his son to being poisoned by a witch; to his puckish uncle who impeded him becoming an engineer; to his colleagues of pastors who undermined his ministry with one who tried to kill him by sending an evil spirit on him; to his business partner who stabbed him while he was asleep, Steve’s life has juxtaposed the power of darkness with the superior power of God. Amidst an illness, Steve was taken to heaven and given a message for the church. The message deserves the attention of every Christian.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Saintus’s new book will captivate readers as Saintus shares a deeply personal story of astonishing circumstances.
Saintus shares in hope of spreading a message of faith and God’s grace as he recounts the many attempts at stopping his pursuit of God experienced along the way.
Consumers can purchase “My Life My Pain: The Message” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Life My Pain: The Message,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
