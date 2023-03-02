Katrina Lundy’s Newly Released "The Birthing of a Prophet" is an Engaging Discussion of Tapping Into One’s Prophetic Potential
“The Birthing of a Prophet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katrina Lundy, is a brief but impactful discussion of prophecy and the connection one can discover with God.
Abington, PA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Birthing of a Prophet”: a thought-provoking discussion of a powerful gift from God. “The Birthing of a Prophet” is the creation of published author Katrina Lundy, who holds a college degree, specialty certification, and a teacher’s license in cosmetology. Lundy is a public figure and loves her city, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She resides in Abington, Pennsylvania.
Lundy shares, “If you are facing a spiritual and mental crisis, this is the book for you. This book will make you think about the unknown. The way you see things when you rest. The way you perceive your dreams will come alive. The starting point of your mind intellect regarding prophecy. To not be afraid of your visions. To understand the fight the major and minor prophets had to endure. This book will have you at the edge of your seat. Remember, God wants you to use your gift, but use it wisely. If you know someone who is seeking a book to read that will give them a prophecy strategy, this is the book for them. Every chapter will make you respect the Office of Prophecy. Enhance your vision. Proclamate your dream.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katrina Lundy’s new book will bring key points to light and offer guidance on how one can tap into the messages God offers.
Consumers can purchase “The Birthing of a Prophet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Birthing of a Prophet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
