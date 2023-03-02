Scott Fitzgerald Baramore’s Newly Released "The Glorious Struggle: Musings From a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form" is an Engaging Poetic Experience

“The Glorious Struggle: Musings From a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scott Fitzgerald Baramore, is an open look into the challenges faced in one’s personal and spiritual journey.