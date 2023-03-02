Scott Fitzgerald Baramore’s Newly Released "The Glorious Struggle: Musings From a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form" is an Engaging Poetic Experience
“The Glorious Struggle: Musings From a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scott Fitzgerald Baramore, is an open look into the challenges faced in one’s personal and spiritual journey.
Kissimmee, FL, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Glorious Struggle: Musings From a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form”: a potent collection of reflective poetry. “The Glorious Struggle: Musings From a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form” is the creation of published author Scott Fitzgerald Baramore, a dedicated husband and father of seven who holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems with a specialization in IT security from DeVry University.
Scott shares, “The struggle is real. The struggle is also glorious.
“Life as a believer is not one for the faint of heart. Our Savior, Yahusha (commonly referred to as Jesus) says, ‘In this life you will have tribulation [struggle]’ (John 16:33b). We also are told in His Word that we are being transformed from ‘glory to glory’ (2 Cor. 3:18). The Most High sovereignly permits these struggles in our lives not to destroy us believers but to refine us. It is so much His modus operandi that He tells us to ‘count it all joy when we fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of our faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing’ (Jas. 1:2–4). The Glorious Struggle: Musings from a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form embodies the maxim of these truths from Scripture as they touched the author profoundly. It focuses on several themes, spanning from the author’s struggles with his faith to overcoming obstacles that stunted his growth as a person, his responsibilities as a husband and father, and general observations in the life that is presented to us and more. All of these are tied together with the thread of faith he possesses in the Most High, through the gospel of His Son, Yahusha.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Fitzgerald Baramore’s new book will encourage readers in their pursuit of connection and commitment to faith.
Scott offers a private look into his personal thoughts and prayers within each enjoyable poetic installment.
Consumers can purchase “The Glorious Struggle: Musings From a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Glorious Struggle: Musings From a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Scott shares, “The struggle is real. The struggle is also glorious.
“Life as a believer is not one for the faint of heart. Our Savior, Yahusha (commonly referred to as Jesus) says, ‘In this life you will have tribulation [struggle]’ (John 16:33b). We also are told in His Word that we are being transformed from ‘glory to glory’ (2 Cor. 3:18). The Most High sovereignly permits these struggles in our lives not to destroy us believers but to refine us. It is so much His modus operandi that He tells us to ‘count it all joy when we fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of our faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing’ (Jas. 1:2–4). The Glorious Struggle: Musings from a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form embodies the maxim of these truths from Scripture as they touched the author profoundly. It focuses on several themes, spanning from the author’s struggles with his faith to overcoming obstacles that stunted his growth as a person, his responsibilities as a husband and father, and general observations in the life that is presented to us and more. All of these are tied together with the thread of faith he possesses in the Most High, through the gospel of His Son, Yahusha.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Fitzgerald Baramore’s new book will encourage readers in their pursuit of connection and commitment to faith.
Scott offers a private look into his personal thoughts and prayers within each enjoyable poetic installment.
Consumers can purchase “The Glorious Struggle: Musings From a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Glorious Struggle: Musings From a Mind Being Renewed, Expressed in Poetic Form,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories