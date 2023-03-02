Linda C. Smith’s Newly Released “On Wings of Infinity” is a Poignant Memoir That Examines the Authors Trials and Triumphs Leading to a Life of Determined Faith
“On Wings of Infinity,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda C. Smith, is a heartfelt celebration of all God’s goodness as the author explores key moments that shook her foundations and brought her closer to God.
Buffalo, MO, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “On Wings of Infinity”: a potent reminder of God’s continued promise of grace and acceptance. “On Wings of Infinity” is the creation of published author Linda C. Smith, a dedicated mother of four.
Smith shares, “Infinity. It’s something that never ends. There is no way to begin to imagine what that really means, but the Holy Spirit is infinite.
“On Wings of Infinity tells how by the leading of the Holy Spirit, I was able to experience the hand of God moving in my life and in my sons’ lives in a mighty way.
“It is about the all-seeing and all-knowing God who hears you when you pray. It’s about times when he created miracles for each one of my sons, individually, that saved their lives. Each incident brought me closer and closer to the realization that God really does care about everything in my life. Sometimes people think that knowing the God who created the universe would be impossible. But it is not. Actually, it is very simple. This is what I believe. You can spend your whole life, even as a child of God, never really understanding or knowing the voice of God. But, as a child of God, his spirit lives in you. And you can learn to know when he is speaking to you. You can really become aware that God wants to speak to you, to help you. He never forces himself on you. You have to desire, to want to hear him. The first part of James 4:8 (KJV) says, 'Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you.'
“When you begin to have moments of knowing that it is the Holy Spirit of God speaking to you, it becomes so precious.
“In this book, I will tell you of times that I learned how much I needed God to help me and the ways that he did. Most of them are complete miracles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda C. Smith’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the author’s powerful message.
Smith shares in hope of reaching others on a journey to spiritual growth and fulfillment as she provides a deeply personal look into her own life.
Consumers can purchase “On Wings of Infinity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On Wings of Infinity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
