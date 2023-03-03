Warren W. Burnham’s Newly Released “How to Be Wise and Successful: That It May Be Well with You” is an Uplifting Selection of Key Memories and Relevant Scripture
“How to Be Wise and Successful: That It May Be Well with You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Warren W. Burnham, is a collection of helpful advice for upcoming generations that encourages an overall sense of fulfillment and success.
Augusta, GA, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “How to Be Wise and Successful: That It May Be Well with You”: a thoughtful opportunity to find deeper meaning within key scripture. “How to Be Wise and Successful: That It May Be Well with You” is the creation of published author Warren W. Burnham, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. After graduating from Norman College and Mercer University, Burnham earned his Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and received his doctorate from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has earned his Master of Social Work degree from the University of Georgia, completing his internship in the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at the Medical College of Georgia. In addition, he received training in Clinical Pastoral Education at Spring Grove (Psychiatric) Hospital in Catonsville (Baltimore), Maryland. Other clinical training was received at the Wicomico Mental Health Center in Salisbury, Maryland. Further education includes studies at the Eastern Shore State (Psychiatric) Hospital in Maryland. Burnham has attended continuing medical education seminars in Montreal, Vancouver, New York, New Orleans, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, Hilton Head, San Diego, and Hawaii.
Dr. Burnham shares, “There are a few truths that are woven throughout this book. In a way, it is also a story of my own life.
“First, realize that life is difficult and very complicated; however, all you need to know about how to succeed is stated with assurance in Psalm 1. Read it. Meditate on it daily. Heed it. You will succeed. There may be times in the first, second, or third quarters of life that you may feel like a failure; but if you continue reading, heeding, and meditating on the principles of Psalm 1, you will get back up on your feet and go on with success. At the end of the game of life, you will be successful, ultimately in eternity.
“And if you read daily, heed, and meditate on the book of Proverbs, you will gain wisdom. You will be wise, knowing that all wisdom comes from God and only from God.
“The good news from these truths, absolute truths, is that it will be well for you. It will be for your own good. There is no other way for you to be truly wise and succeed in life.
“Therefore, reading the Bible daily, to keep these truths in your mind, is the way to be wise and successful!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Warren W. Burnham’s new book provides a helpful message of God’s wisdom that will resonate with many.
Dr. Burnham balances an engaging memoir with insightful selections from the Bible for the consideration and enjoyment of readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase “How to Be Wise and Successful: That It May Be Well with You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Be Wise and Successful: That It May Be Well with You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
