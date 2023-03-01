Smash Booth Interactive Photo Studios Wins "Best Photo Booth Team of the Year"
Smash Booth Interactive Photo Studios of Las Vegas Wins "Best Photo Booth Team of the Year" in the First International Photo Booth Masters Awards
Las Vegas, NV, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Smash Booth, a leading provider of premium photo booth experiences, is proud to announce that they have won “Best Photo Booth Team of the Year” in the First International Photo Booth Masters Awards. The award recognizes the excellence and dedication of the Smash Booth team, who work together to not only elevate the wedding and special event industry in Las Vegas, but ensure that each and every client has a unique and unforgettable experience, not only during their celebration, but from their very first contact with Smash Booth.
The International Photo Booth Awards are the first of their kind, celebrating the best photo booth companies and professionals from around the world. The awards recognize excellence in various categories, including Best Photo Booth Team, Best Photo Booth Marketing Experience, and Best Photo Booth Innovation.
"We are so excited to have won the first International Photo Booth Masters Award for Best Team, but not surprised. We have an amazing team who all love being part of the Las Vegas event industry," said Jason Whaley. "This is a testament to the hard work, innovation and positive energy our entire team brings to every event we do. I am truly honored to receive this recognition on behalf of my team and will continue to strive to raise the photo booth bar in all that we do."
Smash Booth has been providing premium photo booth experiences for weddings, corporate events, and other special occasions for nearly 10 years. The company offers a range of customizable photo booth options, including photo booth mosaics, glamour photo booths, 360 video booths, mirror booths, permanent installation and even a photo booth bus, all of which are designed to provide a fun and unique experience for guests.
"We pride ourselves on offering a personalized and memorable experience for our clients," said Jason Whaley. "Our team is dedicated to making sure that each event is unique and tailored to our client's specific needs, ensuring no event is ever the same. Winning the International Photo Booth Award for Best Team is an achievement I am proud of because our team truly loves what they do so much, and they deserve the recognition."
For more information on Smash Booth and their photo booth experiences, please visit smashbooth.net.
About Smash Booth
Created by founder Jason Whaley, Smash Booth is a leading provider of premium photo booth experiences with a focus on innovation, with quality and customer satisfaction at the forefront. With a driving passion to move the Las Vegas event industry forward, Smash Booth continues to pursue new ideas, continuing to raise the photo booth bar to new heights. For more information, please visit smashbooth.net.
Jason Whaley
702-430-6062
https://smashbooth.net
