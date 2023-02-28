The Capital Playbook Podcast, with Over 250,000 Views on YouTube, Welcomes Dewey Nguyen from Carlton Fields to Discuss Agency Loans from a Lender's Perspective
Arlington, TX, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Capital Playbook Welcomes Dewey Nguyen from Carlton Fields to discuss agency loans from a lender's perspective.
The Capital Playbook Podcast Show is proud to announce that Dewey Nguyen, a real estate finance attorney from Carlton Fields, will be joining the show as a guest to discuss agency loans from a lender's perspective. The show will premiere on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM CST on various podcast platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple, SoundCloud, and everywhere you get your podcasts.
The Capital Playbook is a commercial real estate podcast show founded by Charles Williams, CEO and Founder of Pioneer Realty Capital. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Williams shares his knowledge and expertise to help listeners identify good real estate opportunities, understand the major role of capital markets, and stay up-to-date with commercial real estate news, advice, and insights.
On the upcoming episode, Williams will be joined by Dewey Nguyen, who specializes in multifamily commercial financing and represents publicly traded and privately held lenders nationwide in the origination, sale, and servicing of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily program loans. Nguyen will share his expertise and insights into transactional and regulatory issues, including delegations, agency guideline interpretations, land use restrictive covenant agreements, and complex ownership structures. His experience has led him to be invited to serve as a member of the Freddie Mac SBL Legal Advisory Council.
"We are thrilled to have Dewey Nguyen on the show to discuss agency loans from a lender's perspective," said Charles Williams. "His extensive knowledge and experience in real estate finance will provide valuable insights for our listeners who are interested in commercial real estate financing."
Listeners can subscribe to The Capital Playbook Podcast Show now and tune in to the upcoming episode with Dewey Nguyen to learn more about agency loans from a lender's perspective.
About The Capital Playbook Podcast Show:
This real estate based show has over 1/4 million views on YouTube. The Capital Playbook Podcast Show is a commercial real estate podcast founded by Charles Williams, CEO and Founder of Pioneer Realty Capital. The show offers listeners insights and advice on how to identify good real estate opportunities, understand the major role of capital markets, and stay up-to-date with commercial real estate news, advice, and insights.
Contact Information: For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Alexa Derbigny at aderbigny@pioneerrealtycapital.com.
