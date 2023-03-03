Melissa Murgo’s Newly Released "God, Help! My Parents Are Divorcing" is a Spiritually Driven Message of Comfort and Understanding for Children
“God, Help! My Parents Are Divorcing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Murgo, is a helpful resource for helping young readers learn how to cope with the complex changes and emotions that accompany divorce within the family.
Shrewsbury, MA, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God, Help! My Parents Are Divorcing”: a heartfelt look into how to rely on one’s faith while coping with the adjustments needed following divorce. “God, Help! My Parents Are Divorcing” is the creation of published author Melissa Murgo, who lives in Massachusetts with her three sons. Murgo is a dedicated hockey, soccer, and baseball mom. When she’s not writing, she runs a trucking company and property management company with her family. She holds two BA degrees from Boston College and an MPA degree, and she enjoys cooking, traveling, and spending time at the beach with her boys.
Murgo shares, “Get ready to join Joey and Tyler on their faith-filled playdate! Joey has a playdate with his friend Tyler who is having a hard time dealing with his parent’s divorce. Since Joey is a child of divorce, he understands the struggles Tyler is dealing with and provides Tyler with spiritual tools to help him feel better. Joey gets Tyler to open up about his feelings and encourages him to turn to God with his struggles. Tyler finds the encouragement, support, and love he needs through the words of scripture and a helping hand from his friend; Tyler’s day goes from sad to happy, realizing he is not alone in his journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Murgo’s new book will encourage readers to express their feelings in a productive manner.
Murgo shares in hopes of bringing spiritual comfort to children of any age, whether they are directly or indirectly affected by divorce.
Consumers can purchase “God, Help! My Parents Are Divorcing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God, Help! My Parents Are Divorcing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
