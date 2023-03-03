Evangelist Linda Brashears’s Newly Released "Eternal Living Word: My Name is Jealous: Come into the Ark of Salvation" is an Engaging Exploration of Scripture
“Eternal Living Word: My Name is Jealous: Come into the Ark of Salvation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Linda Brashears, is a compelling opportunity for spiritual enlightenment and devoted Bible study.
New Orleans, LA, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Eternal Living Word: My Name is Jealous: Come into the Ark of Salvation”: a powerful collection of devotionals that offer readers an opportunity to reignite a passion for God. “Eternal Living Word: My Name is Jealous: Come into the Ark of Salvation” is the creation of published author Evangelist Linda Brashears, a Christian evangelist, a worldwide family Bible instructor, a former producer on LeSEA Broadcasting Network for the late Dr. Lester Sumrall, and a television producer of Cox Cable television station NOATV in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is also a former communication center specialist with the United States Air Force and air guard who was honorably discharged.
Evangelist Brashears shares, “When I was writing this book, I was touched from within to write about our Heavenly Father who is very loving, merciful, and full of grace. If we accept his gift of grace of eternal life, for that is why he sent his Son. John 3:16 says that whosoever believe in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. My granddaughter, Trenity Celeste Green, looked at me with her sincere beautiful eyes and said, ‘You will write the book, but don’t forget about John the Baptist because he baptized Jesus Christ.’ This gave me great joy in my heart; out of the mouth of a babe, it was spoken. I knew he wanted me to guide readers to the book of Revelation of St. John the Divine. Trust his Word, all you saints. The Holy Spirit will lead and guide you into all the truth. Revelation 1:3 says, ‘Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for that time is at hand.’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Linda Brashears’s new book encourages believers on the path to nurturing a devoted bond with God.
Evangelist Brashears shares an inspiring arrangement of spiritual reflections in hopes of empowering others who seek to build a connection to God.
Consumers can purchase “Eternal Living Word: My Name is Jealous: Come into the Ark of Salvation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Eternal Living Word: My Name is Jealous: Come into the Ark of Salvation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
