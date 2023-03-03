Gregory W. Johnson’s Newly Released "The Messiah: A Man of Color" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Religion Born from Years of Personal Study
“The Messiah: A Man of Color,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregory W. Johnson, offers readers a collection of provocative research spearheaded by the author that brings new biblical information to light.
Dayton, OH, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Messiah: A Man of Color”: a compelling discussion of information drawn from comparative religion. “The Messiah: A Man of Color” is the creation of published author Gregory W. Johnson.
Johnson shares, “For the first time in history will these facts be known: King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba had a son named Menelik, Michael the Archangel brought back to Ethiopia the real ark that Moses had built. Abel and Cain had twin sisters. Abel’s twin was named Kalimath, and Cain’s twin was named Lebhudha.
“Nebuchadnezzar was really a Jew. His father was named Karmin, from the tribe of Judah. The blessed Holy Virgin Mother was named Hanna, and her father was named Joachim. Angels that asked God to come to earth and become men said that they would not sin. God gave the hearts of men to angels, and they sinned, having sex orgies with people They had children with the daughters of Cain, and they became giants in the earth, and God chose Noah to build an ark before he would destroy the earth with a flood. This is taken from Kebra Nagast, the Ethiopian book of kings, which is older than the Bible.
“This book alone is more exciting than any movie ever made about the Messiah. This book will be a movie someday. I am working on a movie deal for this book. This is a rare jewel.
“'The Messiah: A Man of Color' will reveal never-known events that are factual to this day: where the ark really is located in Axum, Ethiopia; the relationship between Solomon and the Queen of Sheba—she had a son with King Solomon. Things that were never mentioned in the Bible, such as Menelik. This book reveals new things but still used the Bible as a fact in history, but this gives more factual events never printed in the Bible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregory W. Johnson’s new book will challenge readers’ long-held beliefs about key figures of the Bible.
Consumers can purchase “The Messiah: A Man of Color” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Messiah: A Man of Color,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
