Taylor Johnson’s Newly Released "How To Beat Depression with the Bible" is an Encouraging Message of Hope for Anyone Battling Depression
“How To Beat Depression with the Bible,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Taylor Johnson, is a thoughtful reflection on the author’s personal journey through depression and how one can find healing and comfort through God’s word.
New York, NY, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “How To Beat Depression with the Bible”: a helpful offering of encouragement to anyone seeking relief from depression. “How To Beat Depression with the Bible” is the creation of published author Taylor Johnson.
Johnson shares, “Depression has only one goal: to kill you. Be it by the means of a swift and intentional act or by a long, drawn-out process of slowly taking your life with alcohol and drug abuse, it only wants you dead. Those who fight depression with a bottle of gin or a needle in the arm are losing the fight. They’re currently killing themselves slowly, just like depression wants them to. Every antidepressant has a possible side effect of making your depression worse. Is that winning the fight or giving depression the upper hand? Depression wants us to cheat on our lives by forcing us to have an affair with death.
“The purpose of this book is to help you learn how to love your life more than the idea of death. For someone with depression, death seems like a sweet release, the only way to end the pain. Trust me on this: it’s not, especially if you die without knowing Jesus. A life of perpetual agony, despair, rejection, and suffering can’t even compare to the first minute of an eternity in Hell separated from God. Depression doesn’t care who you are—it wants to kill you. It’s time that we finally beat depression and love our lives more than death.
“In this book, you’ll find three things. The first is a clear explanation of the biblical Gospel so that you can learn how to be saved and how to know with certainty that you’re saved. The second thing you will find within is my personal story on battling depression, anxiety, suicidal contemplations, a night terror disorder, and severe insomnia. Finally, you will also find nine Bible-based steps in this book that will teach you How To Beat Depression With The Bible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Taylor Johnson’s new book offers personal reflections and helpful advice that can be used to overcome mental health concerns.
Consumers can purchase “How To Beat Depression with the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How To Beat Depression with the Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
