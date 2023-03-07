Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton’s Newly Released "When Hurting Turns to Anger: HELPING STUDENTS: Workbook for Teachers" is an Interactive Companion Work
“When Hurting Turns to Anger: HELPING STUDENTS: Workbook for Teachers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton, is a carefully structured workbook that encourages educators in their understanding of how to aid students in learning key coping skills.
Woodburn, OR, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When Hurting Turns to Anger: HELPING STUDENTS: Workbook for Teachers”: a helpful resource for learning how to effectively implement anger-reducing strategies within the school setting. “When Hurting Turns to Anger: HELPING STUDENTS: Workbook for Teachers” is the creation of published author Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton, an educational consultant with twenty-nine years of teaching students and teachers how to turn anger into productive behavior. She has studied under Dr. Nicholas J. Long, a world-renowned expert in crisis intervention and anger, and earned a graduate degree in social and emotional disorders from American University. While a public school teacher, Rosalyn taught students how to handle their anger effectively by developing plans for success.
Dr. Templeton shares, “This workbook is for you if you are a teacher tired of dealing with angry students. Practicing the anger-reducing techniques (ART) will help educators learn how to remain calm and in control to teach students how to handle their anger productively. Teachers will practice the following:
1. How to support angry students
2. When to encourage angry students to talk
3. How to help students understand their anger
4. When to help students problem-solve
5. How to help students develop plans of success
6. When students need to practice their success plans
7. How to prepare students for smooth transitions back into school events
In writing 'When Hurting Turns to Anger: Helping Students,' I knew that a workbook would help teachers cement the concepts more firmly in their minds. Additionally, a workbook would provide a method for practicing the concepts, making them easier to use in classrooms.
This workbook is used individually or in a group of participants. It is used interactively with 'When Hurting Turns to Anger: Helping Students.' Teachers will review corresponding book chapters for each workbook chapter to refresh their memories and use them as a guide.
The workbook contains exercises to complete, providing practice and cementing the ACT skills in teachers’ minds. Once completed, educators can keep the workbook handy to refresh or review specific skills.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton’s new book offers an informative approach to refining one’s skills in implementing proven strategies for anger management.
Templeton’s ongoing research and extensive experience offer educators a truly vital resource for aiding the students in their care.
Consumers can purchase “When Hurting Turns to Anger: HELPING STUDENTS: Workbook for Teachers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Hurting Turns to Anger: HELPING STUDENTS: Workbook for Teachers”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
