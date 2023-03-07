Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton’s Newly Released "When Hurting Turns to Anger: HELPING STUDENTS: Workbook for Teachers" is an Interactive Companion Work

“When Hurting Turns to Anger: HELPING STUDENTS: Workbook for Teachers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton, is a carefully structured workbook that encourages educators in their understanding of how to aid students in learning key coping skills.