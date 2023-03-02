Saelig Introduces Siglent SNA5000A Vector Network Analyzer Range Expanded to 26.5GHz

The SNA5000A VNAs provide a wide range of RF analysis capabilities for characterizing real-world passive devices, filters, and active devices with transmission and reflection measurements such as gain, insertion loss/ phase, electrical length/delay and group delay. The low trace noise, low noise floor Siglent SNA5000A series of vector network analyzers now offer solid RF performance, versatile testing ability, and an advanced user interface for measurements up to 26.5GHz.