Saelig Introduces Siglent SNA5000A Vector Network Analyzer Range Expanded to 26.5GHz
The SNA5000A VNAs provide a wide range of RF analysis capabilities for characterizing real-world passive devices, filters, and active devices with transmission and reflection measurements such as gain, insertion loss/ phase, electrical length/delay and group delay. The low trace noise, low noise floor Siglent SNA5000A series of vector network analyzers now offer solid RF performance, versatile testing ability, and an advanced user interface for measurements up to 26.5GHz.
Fairport, NY, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced two new models in the Siglent SNA5000A Vector Network Analyzers range – 13.5GHz and 26.5GHz. The extended SNA5000A network analyzer range is offered as 2- or 4-port devices with frequency ranges from 9 kHz to 4.5GHz or 8.5GHz and from 100kHz to 13.5GHz or 26.5GHz, with a resolution of 1Hz, a dynamic range of 125dB, and a level resolution of 0.05dB. Some models support measurements such as scattering-parameter, differential-parameter, time-domain parameter, Q-factor, and filter bandwidth and insertion loss. SNA5000A VNAs feature impedance conversion, movement of measurement plane, limit testing, ripple test, fixture simulation and adapter removal/insertion adjustments. Bias-tees are also supported.
The analyzers support 2/4 port S-parameters and differential S-parameter measurements with a variety of display formats, such as Smith, SWR, Polar, etc. They can conveniently and quickly analyze the transmission coefficient, reflection coefficient, standing wave ratio, impedance matching and other parameters of test devices. Time domain analysis can be performed with the optional SNA5000-TDA (Time Domain Analysis) or SNA5000-TDR (Enhanced Time Domain Analysis) eye diagrams.
These VNA analyzers provide five sweep types: Linear-Frequency mode, Log-Frequency mode, Power-Sweep mode, CW-Time mode and Segment-Sweep mode. Operation is simplified with the VNA’s large 12.1” touchscreen, which operates in addition to traditional front-panel buttons. An HDMI output is provided so that an even larger display or projector may be used. Many useful display modes may be selected, such as: multi-window, multi-format, display hold, memory comparison, and impedance conversion. Calibration choices include: Response calibration, Enhanced Response calibration, Full-one port calibration, Full-two port calibration, Full-three port calibration, Full-four port calibration, and TRL calibration. LAN and USB interfaces are provided (USB-GPIB optional) to allow local or long-distance remote control.
SIGLENT has also added the SNA5000-SMM scalar mixer measurement function to the latest FW version of SNA5000A vector network analyzer. Mixers are an important part of microwave systems, and their characteristics, including conversion loss, phase and group delay, the 1dB compensation point, isolation between ports and port VSWR, all need verification.
Siglent SNA5000A Vector Network Analyzers are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
