PlatePal Services LLC: the Modern Solution for Utah Dealerships' Vehicle Registrations

PlatePal Services LLC is a premier provider of vehicle registration and plating services for Utah dealerships. Based in North Salt Lake, Utah, PlatePal Services LLC is a modern and technologically advanced company built by dealers for dealers. The company provides a unique approach to the registration and plating process, including a courier service, a one-of-a-kind mobile app, and a professional staff of title experts.