PlatePal Services LLC: the Modern Solution for Utah Dealerships' Vehicle Registrations
PlatePal Services LLC is a premier provider of vehicle registration and plating services for Utah dealerships. Based in North Salt Lake, Utah, PlatePal Services LLC is a modern and technologically advanced company built by dealers for dealers. The company provides a unique approach to the registration and plating process, including a courier service, a one-of-a-kind mobile app, and a professional staff of title experts.
North Salt Lake, UT, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PlatePal Services LLC is proud to announce its launch as a premier provider of vehicle registration and plating services for Utah dealerships. With headquarters located in North Salt Lake, Utah, PlatePal Services LLC is a company built by dealers for dealers, providing a unique and modern approach to the registration and plating process.
What sets PlatePal Services LLC apart from competitors is its courier service. The company picks up paperwork directly from dealerships and returns the finished product either directly to the dealers customers or back to the dealership. In addition, PlatePal Services LLC offers a one-of-a-kind mobile app for dealers, allowing them to check the status of vehicle registrations in real-time. A professional staff of title experts is available to answer any questions dealers may have.
Dealers can also come directly to PlatePal Services LLC's office and get emergency needs handled quickly and efficiently while waiting in a friendly and comfortable waiting room. PlatePal Services LLC is fully licensed and bonded in the state of Utah and is a third-party agent of the DMV, with the license and authority to do what it does best - plate and register deals in-house.
"We understand the challenges that dealerships face, which is why we created PlatePal," said the Shaye Larsen, a co-founder of PlatePal Services LLC. "Our unique approach to the registration and plating process, combined with our state-of-the-art technology and experienced team, ensures that we provide the best service possible to our clients."
Shaye Larsen
844-427-5283
platepal.com
