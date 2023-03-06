Jennie Allison’s New Book, "Fully Armed with Unbreakable Faith," Reveals How the Author's Relationship with God Provided Her the Ability to Conquer Life's Challenges
Fargo, OK, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jennie Allison, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a self-taught artist and lover of Jesus Christ, has completed her most recent book, “Fully Armed with Unbreakable Faith: A True Story”: a profound memoir that details how the author’s life has been impacted by her relationship with the Lord, and the blessings he has bestowed upon her through his love.
“Even though I appear as an ordinary person or your ‘average Joe,’ some of the events I have experienced in my life have been anything but ordinary,” writes Allison. “When I reflect on some of the things I’ve experienced in my life, I mentally take a step back and think, Wow, I can’t believe all of this happened and I’m still here to talk about it. I’ve kept so many things locked up inside for several years, which makes it enormously scary for me to open up and share my life with everyone, but I feel strongly compelled to do so even though it exposes some intense and dark intimate details about myself as I traveled, sometimes blindly, through the treacherous path of my life journey. I sincerely hope that after you hear my story, you feel immensely inspired with increased faith, hope, love, and peace forever in your heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennie Allison’s book is a testament to the incredible strength the author gained from loving and placing her faith in the Lord, following his teachings through the darkest moments of her life to find salvation and peace. Through sharing her story, Allison hopes others will look toward Heaven and accept Christ into their hearts and minds as they forge ahead through life’s struggles and temptation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Fully Armed with Unbreakable Faith: A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
