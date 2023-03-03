Author DK. Cummings’s New Book, “101 Provelations: Wisdoms My L.I.F.E. Revealed to Me,” is a Compelling Collection of Powerful and Spiritual Discoveries
Recent release “101 Provelations: Wisdoms My L.I.F.E. Revealed to Me,” from Newman Springs Publishing author DK. Cummings, is a collection of inspiring spiritual observations inspired by God’s infinite wisdom.
Humble, TX, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DK. Cummings has completed his new book, “101 Provelations: Wisdoms My L.I.F.E. Revealed to Me”: a collection of encouraging and empowering discoveries inspired by the Word of God designed to uplift readers and help them live L.I.F.E., instead of allowing life to live them.
Author DK. Cummings has devoted much of his life to the development and encouragement of those that have been placed in his path. He understands that people are put in his path on purpose, for purpose, with purpose. Open to being a teacher and/or a student in every situation, he has been given the responsibility to facilitate men’s retreats, Sunday school classes, youth seminars, company encouragement groups, and other outreach ministries. From these experiences he pulls unique wisdoms out, revealing life’s provoking truths.
Cummings writes to his readers, “Although scriptures won’t be mentioned, the reader, knowing the biblical scriptures, will be spiritually led to recall them. Now, with a new sense of awareness and inflection, be open to the provelation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, DK. Cummings’s impactful observations encourages readers to be open-minded and to discover life and their purpose in it.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “101 Provelations: Wisdoms My L.I.F.E. Revealed to Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
