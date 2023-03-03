Author DK. Cummings’s New Book, “101 Provelations: Wisdoms My L.I.F.E. Revealed to Me,” is a Compelling Collection of Powerful and Spiritual Discoveries

Recent release “101 Provelations: Wisdoms My L.I.F.E. Revealed to Me,” from Newman Springs Publishing author DK. Cummings, is a collection of inspiring spiritual observations inspired by God’s infinite wisdom.