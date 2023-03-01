The First Numbers Are in - UBetOhio Reports First Month Activity Since January 1 Legalized Sports Betting Launch

The Lottery Commission Track reported that $850,336 was wagered in January at 772 Type C locations, which include D-1, D-2, and D-5 liquor permit holders. Prizes won during the month total $722,376 and $11,920 worth of bets were voided, bringing the gross revenue total to $116,040. Of that $87,664 went to proprietors, while $28,376 went to the commission. During the first month, UBetOhio reports the highest handles per location - 10X competitor Intralot and 4X competitor IGG.