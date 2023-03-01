The First Numbers Are in - UBetOhio Reports First Month Activity Since January 1 Legalized Sports Betting Launch
Toledo, OH, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The first numbers are in for the initial month of legalized sports gambling in Ohio. UBetOhio, an approved Ohio Type C Sports Gaming proprietor and emerging leader among self-service sports betting kiosk operators in Ohio, reports first month betting action since the January 1 launch of legalized sports betting in Ohio.
The Lottery Commission Track reported that $850,336 was wagered in January at 772 Type C locations, which include D-1, D-2, and D-5 liquor permit holders. Prizes won during the month total $722,376 and $11,920 worth of bets were voided, bringing the gross revenue total to $116,040. Of that $87,664 went to proprietors, while $28,376 went to the commission.
“We committed to the live launch on January 1st and we delivered,” said Andrew Westmeyer, CEO of UBetOhio. “The January numbers support and reinforce our commitment to our hosts and strong execution of launch strategy. We are proud to be delivering value back to our hosts and to reward them for picking UBetOhio as their sports betting partner.”
While some kiosk providers struggled to meet the January 1 launch, UBetOhio reports all units were live and taking bets on January 1. They have also worked hard to keep up with changing laws and requirements and have kept compliant since the January 1 launch.
“The pre-launch preparation of development, delivery and training required tremendous collaboration between The Ohio Lottery and IGT,” said Andrew Westmeyer, CEO of UBetOhio. “Since this is all new, the rules and requirements are constantly being refined. We are proud to have delivered an excellent launch experience for our partners and customers and we remain committed to ensuring a successful and exciting addition to our Ohio sports experience,” said Westmeyer.
“Our goal is to create a positive and socially responsible experience for Ohio sports fans and sports enthusiasts to engage with their favorite teams,” said Westmeyer. “The timing of the January 1 launch with the college championship and NFL playoffs provided a great opportunity for sports fans to test out sports betting.”
With the NFL season coming to an end, Westmeyer expects continued momentum in coming months. “It has been a great launch season and we are excited to continue to improve the experience, onboard additional locations and continue to improve the betting experience as we head into NCAA March Madness season,” said Westmeyer.
UBetOhio is an Ohio-based company with unmatched experience in the gaming and F&B industries. “As an Ohio company, we are committed to making this a success for our state,” said Westmeyer. “We are working hard to keep jobs and money here and see this as a wonderful opportunity for the state. Ensuring the legal requirements and the responsible sports betting practices are in place to make this a long-term success and a value to the state.”
UBetOhio was among the first companies to receive the Type C Proprietor License in Ohio by the Ohio Casino Commission. UBetOhio is an all-Ohio born group of investors working to bring a full-service betting experience to Ohio sports fans.
About UBetOhio
UBetOhio is a Toledo, Ohio-based Ohio Type C Proprietor licensed by the Ohio Casino Commission and regulated by the Ohio Lottery. UBetOhio intends to offer the premier full-service sports betting retail kiosk based solutions to over 1000 approved Ohio bars, groceries and restaurants throughout the state. UBetOhio will provide top of the line sports betting equipment and services, and our team is dedicated to creating the ultimate game day experience to Ohio sports fans.
