Authors Jimmie Alkebulan and Demarcus Alexander’s New Book, "How to Raise a Boss: A Parent’s Guide to Raising an Entrepreneur," is a One-of-a-Kind Guide for Parents
Recent release “How to Raise a Boss: A Parent’s Guide to Raising an Entrepreneur,” from Page Publishing authors Jimmie Alkebulan and Demarcus Alexander, is a straight-to-the-point, no-nonsense, easy-to-read guide to raising a boss instead of a worker.
New York, NY, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jimmie Alkebulan and Demarcus Alexander have completed their new book, “How to Raise a Boss: A Parent’s Guide to Raising an Entrepreneur”: a helpful and insightful guide for parents that provides advice for instilling a sense of leadership in their children.
The authors are both from a subdivision of Miami, Florida, called Brownsville, also known as Brown Sub. Jimmie Alkebulan is a self-educated man who studied sociology, psychology, and child development through extensive research, excessive reading, and interactions with hundreds and thousands of people.
The authors write, “The rich people in this world want your kids to keep a worker’s mindset while they give their kids a boss mindset. Well, all of that will change when you read this book. By reading this book and applying the principles and pouring the knowledge I share with you in this book into your child’s mind, you put your child in the game. Instead of making your child a piece on somebody else chessboard, read this book and give your child their own chessboard.”
They continue, “Do your child and family tree a favor and read this book. I know you have better things to do than read technical books, so I made sure to keep this book simple and to the point. Trust me, you won’t regret it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jimmie Alkebulan and Demarcus Alexander’s informative guide encourages parents to raise their children with intention, steering them toward successful futures.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “How to Raise a Boss: A Parent’s Guide to Raising an Entrepreneur” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
