The Berg Group Announces Partnership with DIRTT Environmental Solutions in Northern California
The Berg Group Expands Into DIRTT Construction Partner Network to Include Northern California Commercial Construction Industry, Extending Reach of Adaptable Industrialized Construction. Specialty Contractor Brings Over Five Decades of Experience and Success with an Integrated Solutions Focus on Traditional and Advanced Prefabricated Construction Methods.
Minneapolis, MN, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Berg Group, in conjunction with DIRTT Environmental Solutions, is pleased to announce it has expanded its full service industrialized construction offering in the Northern California region. The Berg Group, which operates from Carlsbad and Sacramento locations in California, is now a preferred construction partner for DIRTT projects in San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, and other areas in this region.
By integrating traditional and advanced prefabricated construction methods, The Berg Group enables project stakeholders to plan, design, build, and adapt to future needs in an intelligent, integrated, sustainable and flexible program strategy. The Berg Group collaborates closely with clients to overcome today’s construction challenges, including aggressive schedules, limited budgets, complex scope management and change capacity to meet future program needs.
"We are absolutely delighted to continue to grow our partnership and construction capabilities with DIRTT in this area of the country,” said Ron Johnson, President and CEO, The Berg Group. “Together, we bring decades of experience to the construction industry, giving our clients the benefits of developing projects through the convergence of traditional, offsite prefab and engineered modular construction solutions. Together we create environments that shape the future.”
“Working as a specialty contractor for commercial, industrial, healthcare, retail, education, manufacturing, and hospitality clients all over the country, The Berg Group thrives on the opportunity to understand and overcome our clients’ unique challenges to achieve their projects vision,” continued Johnson. “A shared sentiment with DIRTT, and why we’re proud to become a DIRTT construction partner in northern California.”
Since joining DIRTT as a construction partner in 2021, The Berg Group has expanded the relationship nationally and uses multiple locations throughout the country to serve clients with site-ready, pre-manufactured building assemblies. The Berg Group takes pride in robust project planning, design assist support, rapid mobilization processes, construction excellence, and an exceptional safety record. With DIRTT, The Berg Group provides the highest quality, best value construction solutions and services.
About The Berg Group
The Berg Group is a 55-year-old specialty contractor, focused on interior and exterior construction. Through the convergence and integration of traditional site-built methods, off-site prefabrication, engineered modular solutions, and industrialized construction, The Berg Group is recognized as a leader for high-performing, adaptable spaces that meet and exceed each client’s project established criteria for success.
The Berg Group serves various markets, including healthcare, retail, education, technology, manufacturing, commercial, and multi-family housing and has completed projects in over forty states. Headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota with a national presence and offices located in Carlsbad, CA; Sacramento, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Naples, FL; and Bozeman, MT; the Berg team travels throughout the country to ensure client expectations are met on every job, regardless of location.
For further information please contact communication@berggroup.us.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.
Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol, “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol, “DRT.”
For further information please contact: DIRTT Media Relations media@dirtt.com
