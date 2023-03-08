Laurie Noelle's New Book, "The Twins and Kitty Pumpkin: Everyone Has Human Rights!" Follows Twins Jaime, Jen and Their Cat as They Learn About Human Rights
New York, NY, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Laurie Noelle, a poet and writer from the Pacific Northwest, has completed her most recent book, “The Twins and Kitty Pumpkin - Everyone Has Human Rights!”: a charming and enlightening tale for readers of all ages to help introduce what human rights are, and who have been granted them on Earth.
“Recommended for ages four and older, this children’s book series, ‘The Twins and Kitty Pumpkin,’ is about fraternal (non-identical) twins—Jaime and Jen—who, along with their orange cat, Kitty Pumpkin, seek to find out what human rights are,” writes Noelle. “They embark upon many adventures to know the truth. Jaime and Jen start by asking their mother then wind up making inquiries of several different relations and mentors in their lives as various adventures befall them. They seek to gain full knowledge of what rights both children and adults can expect to receive from and grant to each other.
“Take your own children on a journey of discovery and improvement. Teach the next generation to use and make real the practice of human rights amongst the peoples of Earth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Laurie Noelle’s book is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to help explain to young readers why everyone on Earth deserves equal rights and how the world is improved by this. With vibrant illustrations by Sharon Beth, “The Twins and Kitty Pumpkin: Everyone Has Human Rights!” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers everywhere as they embark on this vital journey to understanding that no matter where someone is from or what they believe, all of mankind deserve the same rights as everyone else.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Twins and Kitty Pumpkin: Everyone Has Human Rights!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
