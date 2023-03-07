OSKAR’s Newly Released "Revelation and God’s Timeline Prophetically Decoded" is an Engaging Discussion of Prophetic Scripture and Modern Events
“Revelation and God’s Timeline Prophetically Decoded,” from Christian Faith Publishing author OSKAR, is a thought-provoking examination of the books of Daniel and Revelation that will open readers’ eyes to the complexities of the modern world.
New York, NY, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Revelation and God’s Timeline Prophetically Decoded”: a potent reflection on God’s forewarnings. “Revelation and God’s Timeline Prophetically Decoded” is the creation of published author OSKAR.
OSKAR shares, “Parts of the books of Daniel and Revelation 13:1–10 are being fulfilled before our eyes. These events give us a verifiable picture of earthly events, allowing us to understand God’s timeline in the spirit realm of heaven. It is important for God’s people to understand these things, to be prepared, and to understand these things must happen to prepare the world for the kingdom of God on earth. All these events on earth are wrapped in God’s love to save as many as possible by preparing them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, OSKAR’s new book will challenge readers to a deeper awareness of the need for connection with God’s plan.
OSKAR shares in hopes of raising awareness and empowering a resurgence of faith in those in need of God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Revelation and God’s Timeline Prophetically Decoded” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelation and God’s Timeline Prophetically Decoded,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
