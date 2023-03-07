Author Dr. Femi Olorunnisola’s Newly Released "Let the Party Begin!" is a Roadmap for Readers to Create Habits That Glorify God to Help One Reclaim Their Lost Dominion
“Let the Party Begin! Rise And Reclaim Your Lost Dominion: The Principles For A New Beginning,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Femi Olorunnisola, is a faith-based read to help those seeking to gain power and direction over their lives through their faith and opening their hearts and minds to God's messages.
Chesapeake, VA, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Let The Party Begin! Rise And Reclaim Your Lost Dominion: The Principles For A New Beginning”: a powerful tool to help readers take control of their lives through a deep connection with the Lord. “Let the Party Begin!” is the creation of published author Dr. Femi Olorunnisola, who received his Doctor of Ministry degree in pastoral leadership from Liberty University and uses his talents as a writer, publisher, poet, playwright, songwriter, singer, and novelist to glorify God.
Olorunnisola shares, “The parable of the prodigal son is a story about reclaiming lost dominion. The younger son broke the hearts of everyone that loved him. He ditched them and pitched with newfound friends where he wasted all his resources and inheritance on wild parties.
“Later, a famine swept over the far country, and all he had inherited were all gone. He was left all alone. He was brokenhearted, lonely, depressed, abandoned, rejected, unforgiving, and unforgiven. His only means of survival was to serve pigs—an abomination to his people. He not only lived with pigs but also ate the food given to pigs—a double-fold abomination. He lived in abject poverty, humiliation, and hunger.
“However, one day, when he finally came to his senses, he remembered his purpose. He remembered where he belonged. He knew he had lost his place of dominion. And he longed for the fulfillment of that purpose. He then took some steps that I have outlined as the eight principles for a new beginning to reclaim your lost dominion. The party began when he reclaimed his lost dominion.
“Jesus told this story so that we can also discover these principles. Applying these principles to your life would encourage and empower you to rise and recover your lost or dormant dominion.
“This book is for everyone who longs to have dominion in this world. As you apply these principles to your life, a new beginning will surely begin for you, and the world will celebrate your dominion. Get ready to celebrate your new beginning. There is a party about your life that the world is waiting for. The world is longing to celebrate your dominion. Do not keep the people waiting any longer. Let the party begin!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Femi Olorunnisola’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help the current generation understand the reality of God’s Word and use his gifts granted to them to fulfill their purpose. Reads will discover all that is needed to move to higher ground in their lives by becoming deeply rooted in God’s Word, creating habits of prayer, and glorifying the Lord through one’s actions and words.
Consumers can purchase “Let the Party Begin! Rise And Reclaim Your Lost Dominion: The Principles For A New Beginning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let the Party Begin! Rise And Reclaim Your Lost Dominion: The Principles For A New Beginning,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
