Sabrina Renee Jury’s Newly Released "The Journey From Woman to Child: The Lessons Learned Along the Way" is an Engaging Look Into Personal Lessons of Faith
“The Journey From Woman to Child: The Lessons Learned Along the Way,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sabrina Renee Jury, is a heartfelt message of encouragement for anyone seeking to look within and do the work needed to find their spiritual path.
Clearfield, PA, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey From Woman to Child: The Lessons Learned Along the Way”: a welcome challenge to readers of any background to step back and reflect. “The Journey From Woman to Child: The Lessons Learned Along the Way” is the creation of published author Sabrina Renee Jury.
Jury shares, “This book uses satire, raw emotion, and real-life experiences to talk about ten topics that almost every human is touched by. This is a Christian book for those wanting to dig deeper in their faith and can even be a relatable journey for non-Christians and those questioning.
“This book covers the agonizing journey of trying to find the true God and the purpose of life, family relationships, questioning your faith, falling away and returning, and more. It is a journey in the faith of an average person just like you and how she dealt with what was thrown at her.
“Is there proof Jesus is the Son of God? Is Jesus something else? Can you come back from blaspheming the Holy Ghost? Is my morality good? Does any of it matter? How do I get from seeking God to knowing God?
“Read this book if you want to find out. This book will touch the hearts of young adults or seasoned veterans of life, rich or poor, male or female. You are invited to join the mental, emotional, and spiritual roller coaster of a woman who became a girl. Buckle up, and feel free to throw your hands in the air!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sabrina Renee Jury’s new book takes readers into moments of struggle and triumph, but always with a blessing within the lesson.
Jury shares in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of knowing and connecting with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey From Woman to Child: The Lessons Learned Along the Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey From Woman to Child: The Lessons Learned Along the Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
