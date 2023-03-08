James Ogden’s Newly Released "Shhh... The Donkey’s Trying to Speak" is a Creative Collection of Stories That Explore the Ways in Which God Speaks, Leads and Teaches Us
“Shhh... the Donkey’s Trying to Speak,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Ogden, is an compelling and enjoyable opportunity to learn how to hear the fathers leading and direction of his Spirit through the word and unique life experiences.
New York, NY, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Shhh... the Donkey’s Trying to Speak”: an entertaining and inspiring examination of faith. “Shhh... the Donkey’s Trying to Speak” is the creation of published author, James Ogden, a blessed husband, father, and grandfather who has had a lifelong passion for his relationship with God the father, Yeshua the son and the Holy Spirit. Expressed through the word, music and the creative arts.
Ogden shares, “There was a man in the Bible who was so obsessed with what he thought God wanted him to do that God had to use a donkey to speak to him and warn him so that an angel would not have killed him. The strange thing was, though, when the donkey was speaking to him, instead of him being amazed at the fact the donkey was speaking, he started arguing with, even threatening to kill the donkey.”
In this book, James brings out the many different ways God has used in his life and ministry to speak to us and get us in the right direction. It’s not hard to hear God’s voice. We just need to learn to listen.
“Be careful, that donkey you keep hearing just may be the Lord’s way of getting your attention.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Ogden’s new book blends the author’s personal experiences and reflections with key scripture in a charming and engaging opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation.
Consumers can purchase “Shhh... the Donkey’s Trying to Speak” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shhh... the Donkey’s Trying to Speak,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
