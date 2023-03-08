James Ogden’s Newly Released "Shhh... The Donkey’s Trying to Speak" is a Creative Collection of Stories That Explore the Ways in Which God Speaks, Leads and Teaches Us

“Shhh... the Donkey’s Trying to Speak,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Ogden, is an compelling and enjoyable opportunity to learn how to hear the fathers leading and direction of his Spirit through the word and unique life experiences.