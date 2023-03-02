New Outpatient Cath Lab Opens
Austin, TX, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Austin, TX-based Arise Vascular announced the opening of its newest outpatient cardiovascular catheterization lab in Gautier, Mississippi, bringing a new level of convenience, cost savings, and state-of-the-art care to the area.
A team of local Interventional Cardiologists teamed up with Austin, Texas-based Arise Vascular to open the Mississippi Cardiovascular Center of Excellence. It is located at 2012 Hwy. 90 – Suite 2 – Gautier, Mississippi 39553, and will focus on the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease, also known as P.A.D.
P.A.D. is a condition whereby the arteries in the legs become blocked, and blood cannot flow properly into the legs and feet. One in 20 Americans over the age of 50 have P.A.D. People who smoke, have smoked in the past, have diabetes, high cholesterol, a family history of P.A.D. or aneurysm of the aorta, kidney disease, or high blood pressure are all at increased risk of developing P.A.D. People oftentimes have no symptoms, but most people with P.A.D. will complain of weak, heavy, or painful legs or have wounds on their legs that have not healed despite appropriate wound care treatments. Left untreated, P.A.D. can lead to amputation.
The Mississippi Cardiovascular Center of Excellence specializes in treatments to restore the blood flow to legs and feet. The center provides these treatments in an outpatient environment, meaning most patients go home in just a few hours. An additional benefit: when compared to a hospital, patients often pay significantly less money to have their procedure performed at an outpatient cath lab.
“It’s a wonderful experience. You know, all the cardiologists are just so happy that we have this together, and it’s a good thing for all the cardiologists. You know, we’re in different groups, and we’ve all kind of bonded together and I think that helps the community,” said Medical Director Dr. Sati Adlakha.
“We welcome them, and our citizens – it will be easy for patients of theirs to come here and feel like you’re not in a hospital setting and it’s very inviting,” said Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan.
“Arise Vascular believes that being physician-led means greater success for physicians and patients. We are experts in the outpatient cardiovascular industry with a purposefully designed organization dedicated to quality control at every step,” said Jared Leger, C.E.O. of Arise Vascular.
Arise Vascular currently owns and operates outpatient cardiovascular facilities in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, with plans to expand into other states.
Contact
Jared Leger
(512) 220-3821
www.AriseVascular.com
