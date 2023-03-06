Modern Defense Announces Merger with Aegis Investigators
Dallas, TX, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Modern Defense, a leading provider of security and risk management services, announced today that it has completed its merger with Aegis Investigators, a specialized investigations firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Aegis Investigators will become part of Modern Defense, which will continue to operate under the Modern Defense name.
The merger combines Modern Defense’s expertise in security and risk management with Aegis Investigators’ specialized investigations services, creating a comprehensive offering for clients seeking integrated security solutions. The merger also positions Modern Defense as a leader in new areas, including professional investigations and executive protection.
“We are excited to welcome the team at Aegis Investigators to Modern Defense,” said Mark Milas, President and CEO of Modern Defense. “Michael Reyes and his teams’ expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping us provide even more comprehensive security solutions to our client. We believe that this merger will strategically position us to be a leader in the security industry and expands our capabilities in areas that are increasingly important to our clients.”
Aegis investigators has a reputation for providing high-quality investigative services to clients across various sectors, including corporate, legal, and private clients. Their expertise in investigations, including due diligence, background checks, and surveillance, will complement Modern Defense’s existing services and provide clients with a one-stop-shop for all their security and risk management needs.
“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Modern Defense,” said Michael Reyes, President of Aegis Investigators. “We share a commitment to providing high quality service to our clients and believe that this merger will allow us to do so even more effectively. We look forward to working with Modern Defense to provide integrated security solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”
The merger comes at a time of significant growth for Modern Defense, which has expanded its service offerings and client base in recent months. By combining with Aegis Investigators, Modern Defense is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and provide even more value to clients. In his new role, Michael Reyes will serve as Chief Operating Officer for Modern Defense.
About Modern Defense:
Modern Defense is a leading provider of security and risk management services to clients across various industries, including healthcare, corporate, government, and non-profit organizations. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to providing exceptional service, Modern Defense helps clients mitigate risk, protect assets, and achieve their business objectives.
Contact:
Mark Milas
CEO, Modern Defense
Phone: (214) 838-7037
Email: mmilas@moderndefensesolutions.com
The merger combines Modern Defense’s expertise in security and risk management with Aegis Investigators’ specialized investigations services, creating a comprehensive offering for clients seeking integrated security solutions. The merger also positions Modern Defense as a leader in new areas, including professional investigations and executive protection.
“We are excited to welcome the team at Aegis Investigators to Modern Defense,” said Mark Milas, President and CEO of Modern Defense. “Michael Reyes and his teams’ expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping us provide even more comprehensive security solutions to our client. We believe that this merger will strategically position us to be a leader in the security industry and expands our capabilities in areas that are increasingly important to our clients.”
Aegis investigators has a reputation for providing high-quality investigative services to clients across various sectors, including corporate, legal, and private clients. Their expertise in investigations, including due diligence, background checks, and surveillance, will complement Modern Defense’s existing services and provide clients with a one-stop-shop for all their security and risk management needs.
“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Modern Defense,” said Michael Reyes, President of Aegis Investigators. “We share a commitment to providing high quality service to our clients and believe that this merger will allow us to do so even more effectively. We look forward to working with Modern Defense to provide integrated security solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”
The merger comes at a time of significant growth for Modern Defense, which has expanded its service offerings and client base in recent months. By combining with Aegis Investigators, Modern Defense is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and provide even more value to clients. In his new role, Michael Reyes will serve as Chief Operating Officer for Modern Defense.
About Modern Defense:
Modern Defense is a leading provider of security and risk management services to clients across various industries, including healthcare, corporate, government, and non-profit organizations. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to providing exceptional service, Modern Defense helps clients mitigate risk, protect assets, and achieve their business objectives.
Contact:
Mark Milas
CEO, Modern Defense
Phone: (214) 838-7037
Email: mmilas@moderndefensesolutions.com
Contact
Modern DefenseContact
Mark Milas
214-838-7037
www.moderndefensesolutions.com
Mark Milas
214-838-7037
www.moderndefensesolutions.com
Categories