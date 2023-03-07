Humberto Del Toro’s "El Jucio Final De Dios" Unveils a Suspenseful Narrative About the Modern-Day Reality
Recent release “El Jucio Final De Dios,” from Page Publishing author Humberto Del Toro, is an engaging read about humanity’s current state and the fulfillment of God’s promise.
Melrose Park, IL, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Humberto Del Toro, a passionate believer, has completed his new book, “El Jucio Final De Dios” a gripping tale that speaks of the terror and intrigue that will unfold in the last days of humanity’s existence.
It’s a thought provoking piece that mirrors today’s global circumstances. Fear, disquietude, hope, and joy are some of the emotions that can be felt all throughout the read.
Published by Page Publishing, Humberto Del Toro’s compelling tale is a powerful take on the events that will make humanity enter into deep fear.
El Jucio Final De Dios evokes a roller-coaster of emotions and is a guaranteed page-turner.
Readers who wish to experience this absorbing work can purchase “El Jucio Final De Dios” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
