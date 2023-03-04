Pink Pistol Sisterhood
Bestselling, Award-winning authors join efforts to create Pink Pistol Sisterhood. New sweet romance series highlights influence of Annie Oakley while following the journey of a legendary pistol through more than a hundred years.
Abilene, TX, March 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eleven bestselling, award-winning authors, all members of Petticoats & Pistols, the premiere blog for western romance, have combined their talents and efforts to create a sweet romance series that honors the influence Annie Oakley had over women during her reign as “Little Sure Shot.”
In the new series, a one-of-a-kind pink-handled pistol is gifted to Annie Oakley. The pistol comes with a legend, one promising that whoever possesses it will find true love. Annie passes the gun on to one of her students and sets the whimsical journey in motion that starts with In Her Sights by Christy Award-winner Karen Witemeyer. The pistol travels from woman to woman from 1893 to the modern day until the series concludes with USA Today Bestselling Author Jessie Gussman’s contemporary romance Pistol Perfect.
“It’s like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants meets Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. The eleven books in our series are all sweet western romances. Some are historical, some mid-century, some contemporary, but the thread that binds them all together is the journey of the pink pistol and the lives of the women it touches through the years,” said USA Today Bestselling Author Shanna Hatfield, one of the participating authors.
"How better to celebrate the legacy of Petticoats & Pistols than with a series inspired by Annie Oakley?" Witemeyer, who helped brainstorm the series with Pam Crooks, Jessie Gussman, and Jeannie Watt, explains, "Annie Oakley believed women should have the means and skills to defend themselves and took it upon herself to teach them. It is believed the famed markswoman taught more than 15,000 women how to shoot over the course of her lifetime. I could think of no better premise upon which to build our series."
The books will release every ten days beginning March 30, with the final book releasing July 10.
Find out more about the series at Petticoats & Pistols.
Participating authors include (in order of release date): Karen Witemeyer, Shanna Hatfield, Cheryl Pierson, Kit Morgan, Kari Trumbo, Winnie Griggs, Linda Broday, Pam Crooks, Jeannie Watt, Julie Benson, and Jessie Gussman.
