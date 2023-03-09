Author Adelle Penn-Brown’s New Book, "63 Days +/- to Your Healing and Miracle," Reveals How One Can Experience Healing Through Daily Prayer and God's Holy Word

Recent release “63 Days +/- to Your Healing and Miracle,” from Covenant Books author Adelle Penn-Brown, is a stirring faith-based guide to help readers access God's healing power by building up a daily routine of prayer and meditation. Adelle leads readers through each daily reflection in order to create a habit of prayer and study of the Word of God that will release the power of God that already dwells within each believer.