Author Adelle Penn-Brown’s New Book, "63 Days +/- to Your Healing and Miracle," Reveals How One Can Experience Healing Through Daily Prayer and God's Holy Word
Recent release “63 Days +/- to Your Healing and Miracle,” from Covenant Books author Adelle Penn-Brown, is a stirring faith-based guide to help readers access God's healing power by building up a daily routine of prayer and meditation. Adelle leads readers through each daily reflection in order to create a habit of prayer and study of the Word of God that will release the power of God that already dwells within each believer.
Clinton, AR, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adelle Penn-Brown, who resides on the island of St. Thomas with her husband, Audain, has completed her new book, “63 Days +/- to Your Healing and Miracle.” It’s a powerful tool to help readers develop a habit of prayer and a closeness to Christ that will ultimately help to facilitate healing from illness.
Adelle holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Creighton University and graduated from Trinity Theological Seminary with a master’s and Doctor of Ministry in conflict management. With further studying at the Rhema Bible Training Center, Penn-Brown travels internationally in order to help people of all backgrounds find healing from sickness and disease through God’s Holy Word.
“It takes sixty-three days for habits to be formed in our lives,” writes Adelle. “The best habit formed is everyday reading and meditating on the Word of God and communicating with our heavenly Father. By simply creating that habit, you will change. You will change spirit, soul, and body. Whatever you give yourself to, you become. The Word is life. Meditation on the Word allows the Word to become flesh. You become the Word. What was dead comes to life. What was dying lives. That can be you. Will you?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Adelle Penn-Brown’s new book provides a day-by-day guide to help readers commit to their intentions of growing closer with God, and opening up their hearts, minds, and bodies to his healing words of salvation.
Through her writings, Adelle aims to reveal exactly how one can encounter the Lord’s revelations of healing, as she was able to through her daily fellowship with the Lord through His word.
Readers can purchase “63 Days +/- to Your Healing and Miracle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Adelle holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Creighton University and graduated from Trinity Theological Seminary with a master’s and Doctor of Ministry in conflict management. With further studying at the Rhema Bible Training Center, Penn-Brown travels internationally in order to help people of all backgrounds find healing from sickness and disease through God’s Holy Word.
“It takes sixty-three days for habits to be formed in our lives,” writes Adelle. “The best habit formed is everyday reading and meditating on the Word of God and communicating with our heavenly Father. By simply creating that habit, you will change. You will change spirit, soul, and body. Whatever you give yourself to, you become. The Word is life. Meditation on the Word allows the Word to become flesh. You become the Word. What was dead comes to life. What was dying lives. That can be you. Will you?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Adelle Penn-Brown’s new book provides a day-by-day guide to help readers commit to their intentions of growing closer with God, and opening up their hearts, minds, and bodies to his healing words of salvation.
Through her writings, Adelle aims to reveal exactly how one can encounter the Lord’s revelations of healing, as she was able to through her daily fellowship with the Lord through His word.
Readers can purchase “63 Days +/- to Your Healing and Miracle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories