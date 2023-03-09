Author Charlene Murray’s New Book, "God Is Willing," Explores How God's Followers Hold the Ability to Reject Satan's Works & Follow the Path to Accepting the Lord's Love
Recent release “God Is Willing,” from Covenant Books author Charlene Murray, is an enthralling look at how readers can work to reject harmful thoughts that are the works of Satan's temptation to allow heavenly and divine acts into one's lives. Through Murray's writings, readers will be able to further open their souls to God's will, allowing his blessings and messages to fill their lives.
Philadelphia, PA, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charlene Murray, who was guided by the Lord through the Bible to gain insight into his Holy Kingdom, has completed her new book, “God Is Willing”: a faith-based read designed to help one discern the differences between the miracles of the Lord and the dangerous temptations of Satan’s forces.
“‘God Is Willing’ is an inspired book that reveals the loving kindness of our Creator,” writes Murray. “This book helps you become aware of what the spiritual realm is doing for you, and what it is doing to cause calamities in your life. Showing you how to discern the difference between the thoughts that God’s kingdom gives and the thoughts that Satan’s kingdom gives. Becoming aware of this will help you in your life. Being that we cannot see angels, we need to know the difference between the two types. God has made sure that honorable angels’ actions/ways be different from the demons, so that we the people can know them by the thoughts that we are given. It is our thoughts that propel us to do good or bad.
“There are many treasures that our Creator has left in the land for us, the people, to find, and having this discernment is one of them. This discernment allows you to not automatically accept the thoughts that you have. Once you start learning to reject thoughts that are harmful to you, the honorable angel’s thoughts will have a greater hold on you so that you can be released from the harmful thoughts. Honorable angels give us thoughts with feelings attached to them so that we can maintain our goodness.
“As you read this book, you will see how your thoughts can manipulate you to do things that are non-beneficial; however, utilizing your discernment will counteract these non-beneficial thoughts. Whether a person does God’s will or not, they can still have salvation through thy Lord, Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charlene Murray’s new book is the perfect tool for those seeking to attain a higher knowledge of God’s plan for them and learn to open their hearts and minds to his divine guidance.
Readers can purchase “God Is Willing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
