Author Charlene Murray’s New Book, "God Is Willing," Explores How God's Followers Hold the Ability to Reject Satan's Works & Follow the Path to Accepting the Lord's Love

Recent release “God Is Willing,” from Covenant Books author Charlene Murray, is an enthralling look at how readers can work to reject harmful thoughts that are the works of Satan's temptation to allow heavenly and divine acts into one's lives. Through Murray's writings, readers will be able to further open their souls to God's will, allowing his blessings and messages to fill their lives.