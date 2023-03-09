Steven Roof’s New Book, "Colicchie's Helping Hand," is an Inspiring Testament to How the Power of Music Can Help Anyone Overcome Life’s Toughest Obstacles
Recent release “Colicchie's Helping Hand,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Steven Roof, is a stirring account of the author’s fight with drug addiction and journey to recovery. Through the music of his favorite artist, Colicchie, Roof found the strength to change his life for the better.
West Jefferson, OH, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven Roof, a former addict who feels compelled to help others, has completed his new book, “Colicchie's Helping Hand”: an emotional and heartfelt tribute to the musician who inspired him to turn his life around. He is the author of “Diary of a Drifter.”
“I dedicate this book to Colicchie,” says author Steven Roof. “His music saved my life. Thank you, my friend. I urge the world to read this with an open mind and open heart, not judgmental ears. This story needed to be told because I couldn't bear the stress any longer. I’m alive today to tell my story… because of Colicchie’s music guiding me out of the darkness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Steven Roof’s moving tale chronicles the author’s life leading up to his struggle with addiction. Learning from his mistakes, Roof set out on a mission to teach others not to go down his route. With a firsthand account of life as a homeless drug addict, Roof knows “this book and the advice in it can get addicts off drugs no matter what the addiction is.”
Steven Roof’s life began to change when he discovered the music of Pittsburgh rapper and recovered addict, Colicchie. He found solace in the musician’s similar struggle. According to Roof, “the best therapy I ever got when it came to doing drugs was Colicchie’s music, [specifically] the song ‘Drug Addiction’ parts 1 and 2.” He hopes that others can find comfort and peace in Colicchie’s songs as well.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Colicchie's Helping Hand” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
