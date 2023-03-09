Steven Roof’s New Book, "Colicchie's Helping Hand," is an Inspiring Testament to How the Power of Music Can Help Anyone Overcome Life’s Toughest Obstacles

Recent release “Colicchie's Helping Hand,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Steven Roof, is a stirring account of the author’s fight with drug addiction and journey to recovery. Through the music of his favorite artist, Colicchie, Roof found the strength to change his life for the better.