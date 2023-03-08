Christopher Rizzo’s New Book, "Beauty and Chaos: The Inside Story of a Recovered Addict," is a Stirring Account of How the Author Overcame Addiction and Changed His Life
New York, NY, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Christopher Rizzo, a loving husband and father who currently resides in Manhattan, has completed his most recent book, “Beauty and Chaos: The Inside Story of a Recovered Addict”: a stirring and deeply personal memoir that details the author’s journey from drug addiction and hopelessness to sobriety and a new lease on life.
“When I started writing this book, I wasn't sure if I would live long enough to finish it,” shares Rizzo. “My drug addiction was so unmanageably bad, I truly believed that I was doomed to fail. I had so many secrets, hidden thoughts, and feelings that I felt it was very important for me to document my life in such a way that it would help explain some things to my family that I have kept in the dark, to shed some light as to who I was as a person. Because I truly felt like I was running out of time and I didn't know what else to do but to write somewhat of a love letter/goodbye letter to my friends and family.
“Then as my sobriety became stronger, I decided to leave everything as it was but add lessons that I have learned along the way. Now, much of this book has become mostly what I've learned before and during my sobriety with the intention of sharing my experiences for the reader to relate to on an emotional level, to inspire everyone and anyone searching for a deeper understanding of life and spiritual wisdom. I believe I am only scratching the surface of what is possible. But I know I'm on to something good. This is the type of good that should be shared with anyone who is seeking it. I wouldn't be doing the universe any favors by keeping this information all to myself.”
Rizzo continues, “This book combines mind, body, spirit, psychology, religion, and science all in one. Mainly because they are all connected and we can't fully comprehend the full complex simplicity of life if we leave one of them out.”
Published by Fulton Books, Christopher Rizzo’s book is a profound journey of spiritual healing and renewal that follows the author as he pulls himself back from the precipice of despair through finding the courage to forge ahead despite his struggles. By sharing his story, Rizzo aims to encourage those struggling with addiction to seek out help, and to know that even at their lowest points, they are not alone, worthy of a better life and still have a chance at achieving sobriety.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Beauty and Chaos: The Inside Story of a Recovered Addict” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
