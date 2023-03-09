Glenn Louis Kaiser’s Newly Released "Are You in Compliance?" is a Thoughtful and Concise Discussion of God’s Commandments
“Are You in Compliance?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Glenn Louis Kaiser, brings readers a simple but impactful message of a need for the return to living in compliance with God’s wishes and laws.
Grand Blanc, MI, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Are You in Compliance?”: a heartfelt message of hope for future generations. “Are You in Compliance?” is the creation of published author Glenn Louis Kaiser, a native of Detroit, Michigan, who was born in 1927 and served in World War II with the US Army in the medical-care field with the administration. Kaiser was married to Ruth Frances Barber for sixty-eight years before she returned home to the Lord. He is retired from the accounting field after serving with General Motors Corporation for over thirty years.
Kaiser shares, “Humanity must arm its youth with a belief to ensure future generations. This work is meant to engage readers in an understanding of God’s promise through a better understanding of his Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glenn Louis Kaiser’s new book provides a clear discussion of each commandment with insightful advice for upcoming and current generations.
Kaiser shares in hopes of sparking a resurgence in faith and dedication to God’s word through careful presentation of key components of the Christian faith.
Consumers can purchase “Are You in Compliance?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Are You in Compliance?,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
