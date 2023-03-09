Author Michelle Strong’s Newly Released "All the Glory Goes to God" is a Stirring True Story of a Journey with God Undertaken by the Author as a Child While in a Coma

“All the Glory Goes to God: A True Story: A Little Girl While in a Coma Witnessed God’s True Calling,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Strong, is a profound tale that reveals the fascinating truths of God's everlasting love for his children as witnessed by the author as a child and reminded of in her adulthood that helped her to overcome her years of anxiety and feeling incomplete.