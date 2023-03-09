Elaine Williams Hart’s Newly Released "The Apostle John: The Message and the Messenger" is a Helpful Study of a Key Figure of the Bible
“The Apostle John: The Message and the Messenger,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Williams Hart, offers readers an articulate examination of the valuable role John holds within the life of Jesus and the invaluable accounts he provided within scripture.
Baton Rouge, LA, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Apostle John: The Message and the Messenger”: a carefully researched study that can be shared with a group or used in independent bible study. “The Apostle John: The Message and the Messenger” is the creation of published author, Elaine Williams Hart, a native of Louisiana and loving mother. Hart is a retired attorney who holds a BS degree from Louisiana State University and a JD degree from Loyola University, New Orleans.
Hart shares, “We are made in the image of God. Therefore, Jesus was born in the image of our Father God and His mother Mary, but he did not exhibit the glory of God. However, three of his apostles Peter, James, and John did see His glory on the Mount of Transfiguration. Matthew, Mark, and Luke give us accounts of this glimpse of the divinity of Jesus, but John does not— probably because it had already been included in the other gospels. John ended his account of the tiny timeline of the ministry of Jesus by saying, 'There were so many other things that Jesus did, that if they were all written down I don’t believe the world could contain the books. Amen' (John 21:25).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Williams Hart’s new book brings new perspective and clarity to the life of John.
Hart shares in hope of aiding others in their pursuit of clearly understanding the roles and trials faced by many of Jesus’s key supporters.
Consumers can purchase “The Apostle John: The Message and the Messenger” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Apostle John: The Message and the Messenger”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
