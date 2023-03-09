Leeanna Chronister’s Newly Released "Rebuilt: A Bible Study for the Broken" is a Helpful Resource for Anyone Seeking a Path to Healing and Growth
“Rebuilt: A Bible Study for the Broken,” from Christian Faith Publishing author LeeAnna Chronister, is an enjoyable challenge that motivates readers to address past traumas that can hinder one’s overall happiness and fulfillment.
Anchorage, AK, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rebuilt: A Bible Study for the Broken”: a heartfelt message of hope for anyone rebuilding and healing. “Rebuilt: A Bible Study for the Broken” is the creation of published author LeeAnna Chronister, a dedicated wife and mother who is now a professional photographer and artist, business owner, and homeschool mother. She and her husband helped found Rooted Community Church in Anchorage, Alaska, and both serve in ministry there.
Chronister shares, “Are you a Christian who feels like you are constantly being knocked down by your rough past? Most people struggle to heal what has been broken by negative experiences in their lives. What we do with our experiences can make the difference between staying broken and being rebuilt.
“The Bible tells us over and over that there is glory in our sufferings. But what does that mean for people who wrestle with dark issues like trauma, abuse, shame, self-criticism, depression, and anxiety? In this study journal, author LeeAnna shares her experiences as a child abuse survivor who has battled brokenness in many forms. Using her story alongside God’s revelation, she takes you through the steps of discovering your own healing testimony. Together, you will dive into the scriptures to uncover seven truths about God’s restoration for the broken, including you.
“As you journal, you will discover the following:
• What limitations your brokenness has over you
• Why brokenness is contagious and how it can be stopped
• What rebuilding looks like from the inside-out
• What true inspiration really is and how to receive it
• How to overcome being exhausted by your brokenness
• The importance of your unique story and situation in God’s world
• What promises God uses to rebuild you
“This journal will take you step by step through a new understanding of what God says about brokenness without watering down the truth. Whether you have started on your path to healing or not, completing this journal will help you replace the broken pieces of your life with the restoration of God in a deeper way than just surviving through it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LeeAnna Chronister’s new book will empower readers as they reflect on the author’s personal testimony and helpful guidance.
Chronister shares in hopes of offering a helpful hand to others in need of God’s comforting grace.
Consumers can purchase “Rebuilt: A Bible Study for the Broken” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rebuilt: A Bible Study for the Broken,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
