Kat Pettibone’s New Book, "Breaking the Stigma," is a Powerful Tool for Those Who Want to Understand the Nuances and Complexities of Bipolar Disorder
Narragansett, RI, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kat Pettibone, a psychology student living with bipolar, has completed her most recent book, “Breaking the Stigma”: a stunning first-hand look at the effects of bipolar that reminds readers that while many aspects of the disorder can be challenging and scary, there are also many aspects to embrace.
“Those living with bipolar disorder have superpowers inside that need to be wielded the right way for them to give their full effect. When used in the wrong way, they can leave detrimental scars on the individual,” Pettibone said.
Published by Fulton Books, Pettibone’s book is meant to be a reminder that there are so many stories of people who struggle with this disorder.
“We are all united in the way that we can feel so much of all that life has to offer. We feel the extreme highs as well as the extreme lows. We are powerful but need to understand how to use our powers for our own benefit and not our downfall,” Pettibone explains.
Pettibone shares some personal experiences of living with bipolar disorder, in hopes to validate others who feel the same way or similar. This book aims to help readers control and understand their emotions and show that no one is alone at all in their struggles with mental health.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring and illuminating work can purchase “Breaking the Stigma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
