Author Gregory S’s New Book, "A Bike Ride with God," is a Deeply Personal Memoir of His Formative Years and the Daunting Challenges of His Addiction and Recovery

Recent release “A Bike Ride with God,” from Page Publishing author Gregory S, is an evocative reflection on his life, from the two-wheeled adventures of childhood to his later reliance on alcohol to blunt the pressures of the adult world. Follow his journey as a rekindled faith gave him the strength he needed to climb emerge from the abyss and rededicate his life to the pursuit of goodness.