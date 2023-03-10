Author Gregory S’s New Book, "A Bike Ride with God," is a Deeply Personal Memoir of His Formative Years and the Daunting Challenges of His Addiction and Recovery
Recent release “A Bike Ride with God,” from Page Publishing author Gregory S, is an evocative reflection on his life, from the two-wheeled adventures of childhood to his later reliance on alcohol to blunt the pressures of the adult world. Follow his journey as a rekindled faith gave him the strength he needed to climb emerge from the abyss and rededicate his life to the pursuit of goodness.
New York, NY, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gregory S has completed his new book, “A Bike Ride with God”: a deeply personal homage to the healing power of faith.
The author shares, “Dead from my addiction, my life withered to nothing more than rotting fruit clinging to a vine. The devil himself was ready to pluck me for a feast of his liking. Yet by the right hand of God, I escaped the claws of my demons and found myself in search of something more. Inch by inch, I pushed through ten thousand miles and seasons that tested me from one extreme to another. Come join me on my journey as I learn of the Lord’s amazing glory and grace to understand that you are never alone. God always has and always will be with you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gregory S’s engrossing book is an inspiring true story of survival, perseverance, and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Bike Ride with God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
