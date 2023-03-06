MagicKitchen.com is Celebrating National Nutrition Month with a Big Sale
At MagicKitchen.com, they are excited to announce a big sale to help you celebrate National Nutrition month. They want to encourage and support people to work towards their personal goals of eating healthier by providing delicious, nutritious, and convenient frozen meals.
Lenexa, KS, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Across the United States, March is recognized as National Nutrition Month. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics created the campaign 50 years ago this year to encourage individuals to make better informed food choices and to develop better eating habits. The Academy is the group that coordinates and certifies registered Dietitians and Nutritionists across the United States.
During the month of March, everyone is encouraged to learn more about making informed food choices and developing better healthful eating and physical activity habits. This year's theme is "Fuel for the Future" - Eating with sustainability in mind is a tasty way to nourish ourselves during every phase of life.
To promote National Nutrition Month, MagicKitchen.com has put a promotion in place at https://www.magickitchen.com/national-nutrition-month.html to encourage customers to work towards their personal goal of eating healthier and to better understand proper meal choices. With this promotion, MagicKitchen.com has also provided a money-saving incentive for customers to stock up on favorite meal items and also to try other items that are interesting for the individual. Go to MagicKitchen.com to select meals fitting your meal preferences and then use the money-saving promotion available on the website.
MagicKitchen.com is a national provider of frozen prepared meals located in the greater Kansas city area. From there, we deliver meals across the continental US. MagicKitchen.com is known for providing delicious, nutritious, convenient meals, as well as special diet sensitive frozen meal options for individuals that need them.
