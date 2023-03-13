Author Dagmar Howe’s New Book, "Bad Hair Days," Helps Children to Realize That Dad’s Opinion Counts, Too, Even When There Are Days with Unruly Hair
Recent release “Bad Hair Days,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dagmar Howe, is a charming and engaging children’s story about dealing with unruly hair days, told in rhyme and with beautiful illustrations.
Saint Petersburg, FL, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dagmar Howe has completed her new book, “Bad Hair Days”: a clever children’s story that captures the experience of helping children do their hair throughout the busy week.
Whether parents are teaching their children the names of the weekdays or guiding them in resolving their unruly hair issues, this nicely illustrated, entertaining, and rhyming story reads easily.
Ever since she took a creative writing class in college, Dagmar has wanted to write and illustrate a children’s story. After spending years becoming an accomplished artist and practicing her writing skills with several publications and other writing opportunities, she has finally realized this goal. Partnering with Newman Springs Publishing in 2019, she published her first book, “Whatever Happened to Dagmar?” Much to her delight, this autobiography has already earned five-star ratings on Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dagmar Howe’s humorous tale easily becomes a classic children’s book, sure to enter the regular rotation of stories enjoyed by parents and young readers and listeners alike.
Readers who wish to experience this enjoyable work can purchase “Bad Hair Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
