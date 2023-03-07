Survivor Sammy Sadler Celebrates Anniversary of Near Fatal Attack with a New Single, Audio Book, and Outlook
Thirty-four years ago, Sammy Sadler was shot on Music Row in Nashville. He has survived to tell his story on a new season of Court TV's "Someone You Know with Tamron Hall," a new audiobook, and a new uplifting video for his new single "Everything's Gonna Be Alright."
Dallas, TX, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On March 9, 1989, Sammy Sadler was shot and left for dead and his friend Kevin Hughes, murdered in what became known as “The Murder on Music Row.”
Since that time, Sammy has continued to make music and tell his story, later writing a book, “A Hit with A Bullet,” recounting the tale that changed his life and had him fighting for justice for thirteen years. This year on the anniversary of this pivotal event, Court TV features new exclusive interviews, story background, and recently discovered clues to air in a new episode of their series, "Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall." This Season 2 episode of a Court TV favorite will be available for streaming on the anniversary of The Murder on Music Row, March 9, 2023. Check Court TV for Episode 2, "A Hit With A Bullet."
While the book, "A Hit with A Bullet," has been available on Amazon and at www.SammySadler.com, the demand for the book in an audiobook format led Sammy to enlist the talents of award winning voice actor Cam Cornelius. With music, sound effects, and a captivating read, Cornelius delivers the story like a feature film narrative, very different from typical audiobook presentations. "A Hit With a Bullet" audio is available through Audible, iTunes, Spotify, and more.
Also on the 34th anniversary of The Murder on Music Row, Sammy Sadler is releasing the official video for his new uplifting single, "Everything’s Gonna Be Alright." A song penned by Steve Wariner and Bill LaBounty, the theme shares that no matter how dark the situation, holding on to love and having faith while persevering leads to the light, and Everything Is Gonna Be Alright. Released on the Texas Charts, on Valentine’s Day, the single is gaining ground weekly. It’s a musical testimony that time does heal wounds and there is brighter day on the horizon. Rounding out the trifecta of 34th Anniversary releases, the video, the TV show, and the audiobook are available March 9, 2023.
