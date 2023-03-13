Author Pablo Gutierrez’s New Book, "Enchanted Story Book," is an Entertaining Collection of Five Short Children’s Tales for Young Imaginations
Recent release “Enchanted Story Book,” from Page Publishing author Pablo Gutierrez, is an uplifting book of short stories with an unforgettable cast of fantastical characters and positive messages that will keep the pages turning until each satisfying conclusion.
Edinburg, TX, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pablo Gutierrez, a South Texas native and passionate reader who is presently employed in the wind turbine industry, has completed his new book, “Enchanted Story Book”: a spellbinding work that is sure to capture the imagination of young readers.
The author shares, “My books are about enchanted creatures and places and a collection of short stories. In my stories, I want the readers to feel happy and feel their imagination being stirred up. I want them to keep wanting to read more of my stories about dragons, unicorns, sea creatures, and houses that, if they could talk, ask about the American dream and where did we go wrong? Educational and inspiring, giving hope and faith to help them in their life, this is my collection of short stories from A to Z.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pablo Gutierrez’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Enchanted Story Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author shares, “My books are about enchanted creatures and places and a collection of short stories. In my stories, I want the readers to feel happy and feel their imagination being stirred up. I want them to keep wanting to read more of my stories about dragons, unicorns, sea creatures, and houses that, if they could talk, ask about the American dream and where did we go wrong? Educational and inspiring, giving hope and faith to help them in their life, this is my collection of short stories from A to Z.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pablo Gutierrez’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Enchanted Story Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories