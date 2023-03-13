Jose Jesus Lopez’s Newly Released "Up There in Heaven" is an Inspiring and Enlightening Account of the Author’s Experience in Heaven Following a Deadly Accident

“Up There in Heaven,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jose Jesus Lopez, is the story of how Lopez found his purpose and a miraculous testimony to God’s love. After getting in a collision with a train, Lopez found himself within the Kingdom of Heaven. The mysteries revealed to him there would forever change his life.