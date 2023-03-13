Jose Jesus Lopez’s Newly Released "Up There in Heaven" is an Inspiring and Enlightening Account of the Author’s Experience in Heaven Following a Deadly Accident
“Up There in Heaven,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jose Jesus Lopez, is the story of how Lopez found his purpose and a miraculous testimony to God’s love. After getting in a collision with a train, Lopez found himself within the Kingdom of Heaven. The mysteries revealed to him there would forever change his life.
Shelby, OH, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Up There in Heaven”: an eye-opening and enriching first-hand account of the author’s unique glimpse into the Kingdom of Heaven. “Up There in Heaven” is the creation of published author Jose Jesus Lopez, a writer whose true passion remains strong in spreading the Word of God.
“When I was up there in Heaven,” says author Jose Jesus Lopez, “my life took an unplanned detour, and I ended up in paradise at the beginnings of my young-adult life! I never thought that would happen to me, but it did. Through a dynamic and spiritual logistical plan, God can take your mind or being to another place, a paradise outside your body.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jose Jesus Lopez’s new book begins in September of 1976 when he hit a speeding train head-on. Unaware of what had just happened to him, Lopez found himself in Heaven. Two angels joined him at his side, and they revealed great mysteries to him. One such mystery was being able to visit his brother Michael, who was stillborn. But perhaps the most miraculous occurrence was when he was taken by the angels to bear witness to Jesus Himself.
It is through this extraordinary experience that the author’s true purpose was revealed to him. Lopez recounts God’s message to him as “Jose Jesus, you were born for a purpose to live, to witness, to write, and to tell. I, the Lord, was sent to lift you up unto me and save you from a place of torment to a dwelling place in heaven for you.” It has been his life’s goal ever since to testify on the wondrous power of the Lord.
